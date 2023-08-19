StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FWRD. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.71.

Shares of FWRD traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.95. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $60.09 and a fifty-two week high of $121.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.37). Forward Air had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $402.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.23 per share, with a total value of $244,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,534.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Schmitt bought 16,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.70 per share, with a total value of $1,006,335.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,632,213.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie Anne Tucker bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.23 per share, with a total value of $244,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,534.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 20,461 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,186. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Forward Air by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 7.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 5.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

