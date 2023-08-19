StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

FCPT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.84. The company had a trading volume of 298,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,176. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.92. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $29.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.39.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Four Corners Property Trust

In related news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $198,056.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 556,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,503,666.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

About Four Corners Property Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,120.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 18,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $731,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.