StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens upped their price objective on FreightCar America from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

FreightCar America Stock Down 0.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RAIL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,031. FreightCar America has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $4.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 806,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

