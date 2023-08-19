StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HE. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Up 14.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of HE traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.77. The company had a trading volume of 34,161,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,307,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.72. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter worth about $1,014,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 23,353 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 14.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

