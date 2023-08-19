StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.36.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $269.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,421. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $178.32 and a twelve month high of $304.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $284.13 and a 200-day moving average of $271.43. The stock has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5,225.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after buying an additional 2,307,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,104,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 102.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,650,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,001,000 after buying an additional 1,843,887 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,194 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after purchasing an additional 758,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

