StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HL. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Hecla Mining from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. 58.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, May 12th. National Bankshares set a $7.50 price objective on Hecla Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Hecla Mining from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.91.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

NYSE:HL traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $4.58. 5,629,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,468,374. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.71 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HL. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 10.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,912,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,765,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,923,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,173 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,992,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,891 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 23.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,244 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Further Reading

