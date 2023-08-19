StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Home Bancorp from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Home Bancorp from $38.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Home Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:HBCP traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $33.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,921. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $43.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $272.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.26.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.27 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 26.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Home Bancorp

In other Home Bancorp news, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $76,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,572.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

