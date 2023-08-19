StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IAC (NASDAQ:IAC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IAC. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of IAC from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on IAC from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on IAC from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on IAC from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.93.

IAC Trading Down 0.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAC

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $54.16 on Thursday. IAC has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $72.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in IAC by 2,355.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 53.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in IAC by 204.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in IAC by 94.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC Company Profile

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

