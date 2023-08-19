StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on INFN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Infinera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Infinera from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.65.

INFN stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,386,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.80. Infinera has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $7.80.

In other news, CEO David W. Heard purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,467.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Heard bought 6,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 744,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,467.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael H. Fernicola bought 6,500 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,476.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Infinera by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,399,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $259,177,000 after purchasing an additional 437,556 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 18,977,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $91,663,000 after buying an additional 3,972,597 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,435,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,227,000 after buying an additional 578,424 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,671,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,035,000 after buying an additional 1,182,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 8,048,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,454,000 after buying an additional 561,769 shares during the last quarter.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

