StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IVAC. Benchmark downgraded shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Partner Cap Sec reissued a “fundamental buy” rating on shares of Intevac in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Intevac from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Shares of IVAC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.49. 64,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,387. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48. Intevac has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $7.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Intevac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 26,482 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Intevac by 1,365.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 184,346 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Intevac in the first quarter worth $594,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intevac by 23.6% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 206,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 39,270 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intevac in the first quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

