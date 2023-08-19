StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IVAC. Benchmark downgraded shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Partner Cap Sec reissued a “fundamental buy” rating on shares of Intevac in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Intevac from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intevac
Intevac Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intevac
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Intevac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 26,482 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Intevac by 1,365.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 184,346 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Intevac in the first quarter worth $594,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intevac by 23.6% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 206,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 39,270 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intevac in the first quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.
Intevac Company Profile
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Intevac
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.