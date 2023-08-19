StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KPTI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

KPTI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,214. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $189.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,755,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,825,000 after buying an additional 5,453,021 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $13,102,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,652,000 after buying an additional 2,465,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,265,000. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

