StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Kenon Stock Performance

Kenon stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,721. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average is $27.13. Kenon has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 58.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenon

About Kenon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kenon by 353.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 65,783 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Kenon by 16.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenon during the first quarter worth about $807,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kenon by 29.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kenon during the first quarter worth about $241,000. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

Featured Articles

