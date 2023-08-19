StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Kenon stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,721. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average is $27.13. Kenon has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.
Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 58.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.90%.
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.
