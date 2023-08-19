StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $163.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.91.

KEYS traded down $20.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.37. 7,827,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,566. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $125.89 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

