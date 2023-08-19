StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

KRC stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.65. 583,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,855. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.92. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $51.76.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 30.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 617,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,576,000 after buying an additional 144,510 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 51.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth $1,576,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth $560,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth $543,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

