StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Price Performance

Shares of Lakeland Industries stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,739. Lakeland Industries has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $16.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.84 million, a P/E ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $28.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Lakeland Industries will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Industries

About Lakeland Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Lakeland Industries by 64.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Lakeland Industries by 511.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Lakeland Industries by 28.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Industries by 37.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

Further Reading

