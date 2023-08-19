StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Lakeland Industries Price Performance
Shares of Lakeland Industries stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,739. Lakeland Industries has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $16.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.84 million, a P/E ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 0.57.
Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $28.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Lakeland Industries will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Lakeland Industries
About Lakeland Industries
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lakeland Industries
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.