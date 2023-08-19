StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Limoneira Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LMNR traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $15.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,291. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Limoneira had a net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.44 million. Equities analysts predict that Limoneira will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Limoneira

Limoneira Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Limoneira during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after buying an additional 26,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 739,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

