StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of LMNR traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $15.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,291. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87.
Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Limoneira had a net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.44 million. Equities analysts predict that Limoneira will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.
