StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MASI. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Masimo from $198.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Masimo Stock Down 1.4 %

MASI stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.68. 914,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Masimo has a 1 year low of $105.50 and a 1 year high of $198.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $455.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.27 million. Masimo had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 6,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,323.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,529,203.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Masimo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 31.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 20.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

