StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a "hold" rating on the financial services provider's stock.

Mercantile Bank Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ MBWM traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $33.99. The company had a trading volume of 79,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,056. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average is $30.66. The stock has a market cap of $544.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Mercantile Bank has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $73.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Michael H. Price sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $137,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBWM. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 16.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 31.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,275,000 after buying an additional 15,491 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 17.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,860,000 after buying an additional 59,394 shares in the last quarter. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

