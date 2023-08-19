StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MHK. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.71.

MHK traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.61. The stock had a trading volume of 610,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,151. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.32. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $87.01 and a 12 month high of $130.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.71.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $277,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,632.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $1,012,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 156.8% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

