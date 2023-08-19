StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of MLI traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.29. The company had a trading volume of 385,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,397. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.09. Mueller Industries has a one year low of $57.10 and a one year high of $91.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.65.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.72. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 23,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $1,824,515.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,383,351.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 23,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $1,824,515.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,383,351.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 6,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $503,408.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,640,615.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,740 shares of company stock worth $3,622,781 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the second quarter worth about $52,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

