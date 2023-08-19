StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NSTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

NASDAQ:NSTG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.72. 1,022,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,661. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $44.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.45 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 115.14% and a negative return on equity of 548.25%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO K Thomas Bailey purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $86,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,234.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Young acquired 35,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $201,426.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,723. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,388 shares in the company, valued at $434,234.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 80,400 shares of company stock valued at $461,826. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 40.5% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 21,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 663,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 22,279 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,258,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after buying an additional 751,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

