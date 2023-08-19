StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Down 0.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE NGVC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.95. 66,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,572. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $294.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.02. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $15.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 315.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 269.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 78.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 31.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.