StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

NASDAQ:NKTR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.73. 5,539,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,803,373. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 349.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

