StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NEON remained flat at $1.87 during trading on Thursday. 84,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,861. Neonode has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.79.

Get Neonode alerts:

Institutional Trading of Neonode

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neonode in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Neonode in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Investor AB increased its position in shares of Neonode by 821.4% in the second quarter. Investor AB now owns 34,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Neonode by 32.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 30,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neonode by 28.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 19,678 shares in the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.