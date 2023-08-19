StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NewMarket (NYSE:NEU)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

NewMarket Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NEU traded up $5.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $465.63. 49,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,833. NewMarket has a 1-year low of $280.28 and a 1-year high of $471.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $430.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.39.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $685.13 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 44.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NewMarket Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NewMarket by 23.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,725,000 after purchasing an additional 55,691 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth $16,953,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in NewMarket by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,736,000 after acquiring an additional 39,743 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NewMarket by 223.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,629,000 after purchasing an additional 35,365 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in NewMarket by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 176,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,983,000 after purchasing an additional 24,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.