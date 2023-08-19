StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NewMarket (NYSE:NEU)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
NewMarket Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:NEU traded up $5.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $465.63. 49,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,833. NewMarket has a 1-year low of $280.28 and a 1-year high of $471.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $430.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.39.
NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $685.13 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 44.65%.
NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.
