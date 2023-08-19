StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Northeast Bank Price Performance

Shares of NBN stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $45.91. 40,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,527. Northeast Bank has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $49.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average of $40.92.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $35.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northeast Bank

About Northeast Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 33.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,513,000 after acquiring an additional 141,282 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 453,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 0.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 208,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 22,014 shares during the period. Finally, Trevian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 1.8% in the second quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.