StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NBN stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $45.91. 40,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,527. Northeast Bank has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $49.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average of $40.92.
Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $35.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 million.
Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.
