StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a "sell" rating on the financial services provider's stock.

Norwood Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NWFL opened at $28.25 on Thursday. Norwood Financial has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $34.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.43 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 29.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 20.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 244.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 56,857 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the second quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Further Reading

