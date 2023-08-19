StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Norwood Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NWFL opened at $28.25 on Thursday. Norwood Financial has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $34.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.
Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.43 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 29.61%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwood Financial
Norwood Financial Company Profile
Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
