StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ORIX (NYSE:IX)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get ORIX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ORIX

ORIX Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ORIX

IX stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.53. 66,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,198. ORIX has a twelve month low of $68.78 and a twelve month high of $97.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 262.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 222,350 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 476.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 51,182 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 19.0% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 288,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,345,000 after acquiring an additional 46,191 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 86.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 57,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 26,824 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ORIX by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,839,000 after purchasing an additional 21,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About ORIX

(Get Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.