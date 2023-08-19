StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ORIX (NYSE:IX)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ORIX
ORIX Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ORIX
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 262.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 222,350 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 476.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 51,182 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 19.0% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 288,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,345,000 after acquiring an additional 46,191 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 86.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 57,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 26,824 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ORIX by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,839,000 after purchasing an additional 21,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.69% of the company’s stock.
About ORIX
ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ORIX
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.