StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTSI opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.28. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.59.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 6.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On P.A.M. Transportation Services

In related news, Director Matthew T. Moroun acquired 6,354,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $133,373,566.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,354,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,373,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTSI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 41.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 439.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 455.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.