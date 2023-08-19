StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.95. Parke Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $214.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 37.33% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $17.46 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parke Bancorp

In related news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $104,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,433.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKBK. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Parke Bancorp by 156,200.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Parke Bancorp by 7,141.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Parke Bancorp by 532.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Parke Bancorp by 436.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.21% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

