StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PCTY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Paylocity from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Paylocity from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.79.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $191.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.60 and a beta of 1.11. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $160.00 and a 1-year high of $269.34.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $12,392,394.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,081,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,981,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $12,392,394.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,081,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,981,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 6,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $1,164,500.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,678,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,003 shares of company stock valued at $14,230,675. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,952,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $86,063,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at $54,883,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,990,000 after purchasing an additional 257,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Paylocity by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

