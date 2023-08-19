StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

TLK stock opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.58. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 121.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3,131.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

