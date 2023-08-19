StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
PFSweb Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PFSW opened at $4.62 on Thursday. PFSweb has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $105.08 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, COO R Zach Thomann acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,306 shares in the company, valued at $782,889.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of PFSweb
About PFSweb
PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information.
