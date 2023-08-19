StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Up 1.3 %

PAHC opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $613.58 million, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $18.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 24,840.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 207.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 3,713.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

