StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a "strong-buy" rating on the technology company's stock.

Preformed Line Products Trading Up 0.9 %

PLPC stock opened at $158.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Preformed Line Products has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $184.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Preformed Line Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLPC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Preformed Line Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

