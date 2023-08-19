StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PriceSmart stock opened at $77.81 on Thursday. PriceSmart has a 52 week low of $56.29 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 800 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $62,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,566,522.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $729,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,743 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

