StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on Primoris Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.64. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.30. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $553,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 295,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,168,156.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $553,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 295,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,168,156.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 4,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $136,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,916.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,615 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Primoris Services by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

