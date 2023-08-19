StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PROS (NYSE:PRO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PROS in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on PROS from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on PROS from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PROS from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Get PROS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PROS

PROS Stock Up 1.5 %

PRO traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,390. PROS has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.28.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts predict that PROS will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,903 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $72,314.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $289,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in PROS by 1,560.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,044,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,608,000 after purchasing an additional 981,240 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PROS in the fourth quarter valued at $10,395,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in PROS in the first quarter valued at $8,865,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PROS by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,019,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,794,000 after purchasing an additional 263,720 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in PROS in the second quarter valued at $7,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

(Get Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.