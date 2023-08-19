StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RH (NYSE:RH)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of RH from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of RH from $360.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RH from $275.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on RH from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.87.

RH opened at $353.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. RH has a 52-week low of $227.00 and a 52-week high of $406.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $346.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.44. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.19.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. RH had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that RH will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,170. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,771,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in RH by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of RH by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

