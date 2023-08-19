StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RBBN. TheStreet cut Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ribbon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

Shares of RBBN opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $4.84.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $210.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.88 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ribbon Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

