StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Riverview Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ RVSB opened at $5.95 on Thursday. Riverview Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $125.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $17.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 22,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after buying an additional 23,551 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 125,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

