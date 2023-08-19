StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on St. Joe (NYSE:JOE)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of JOE traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,462. St. Joe has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $65.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.29.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.10 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 26.73%.

In other news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez acquired 1,200 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.49 per share, for a total transaction of $54,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,595.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $763,766.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,928,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,938,274.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.49 per share, for a total transaction of $54,588.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,595.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 800,000 shares of company stock worth $48,938,939 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in St. Joe by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in St. Joe by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,245,000 after buying an additional 15,416 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in St. Joe by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

