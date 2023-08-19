StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TAL Education Group from $5.40 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.97.

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of TAL Education Group stock opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $275.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.72 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

