StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ENSG traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $96.99. The company had a trading volume of 184,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $78.84 and a 1 year high of $102.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.82 and a 200-day moving average of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $921.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.96 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In related news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 14,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $1,385,530.83. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 939,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,231,301.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $28,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,052.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 14,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $1,385,530.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 939,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,231,301.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,972,517. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 30.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 362.7% in the second quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

