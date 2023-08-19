StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPC. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the first quarter worth about $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers civil contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects.

