StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on QURE. Guggenheim reduced their price target on uniQure from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on uniQure from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on uniQure from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on uniQure from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.70.

uniQure Price Performance

QURE stock opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.38. uniQure has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 11.07 and a quick ratio of 10.92.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($4.41). The firm had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.66 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 166.83% and a negative return on equity of 44.91%. As a group, analysts expect that uniQure will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at uniQure

In other news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 15,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $171,729.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,313.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 15,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $171,729.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,313.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $30,057.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,254.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,925 shares of company stock valued at $299,850. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in uniQure by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in uniQure by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in uniQure by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 152.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of uniQure by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

Featured Articles

