StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.22.

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of OLED stock opened at $151.21 on Thursday. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $89.41 and a 1 year high of $166.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.94. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.34.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $146.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Display will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Display

In other news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $264,846.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,499,057.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total transaction of $315,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,340.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $264,846.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,499,057.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Universal Display

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 285,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,264,000 after buying an additional 153,164 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Universal Display by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

