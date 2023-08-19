StockNews.com Lowers Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DLB. TheStreet cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DLB

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 10.3 %

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $84.77 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.55 and a twelve month high of $91.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.39 and its 200 day moving average is $83.65. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total value of $2,298,044.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,400,895.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total value of $2,298,044.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,895.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,048,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,240 shares of company stock worth $8,191,355 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dolby Laboratories

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 248.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 6,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.