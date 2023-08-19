StockNews.com Lowers Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Emeren Group Trading Up 2.5 %

SOL opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. Emeren Group has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $196.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Shah Capital Management acquired 75,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $271,641.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,135,372 shares in the company, valued at $58,248,692.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 486,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,158 over the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Emeren Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOL. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Emeren Group by 1,977.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,168,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Emeren Group by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,620,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after acquiring an additional 765,933 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Emeren Group by 377.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 452,902 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Emeren Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,361,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Emeren Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 963,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 178,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

