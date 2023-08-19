StockNews.com Lowers Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
SOL opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. Emeren Group has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $196.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.
In other news, CFO Shah Capital Management acquired 75,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $271,641.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,135,372 shares in the company, valued at $58,248,692.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 486,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,158 over the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.
