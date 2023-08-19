StockNews.com Lowers Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $5.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 115.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,666.38%. The company had revenue of $31.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adam Morgan bought 2,486,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $3,406,839.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,986,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,839.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. State Street Corp raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 68.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,923,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230,958 shares in the last quarter. JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,561,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,506,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,388 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 365.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,606,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for acute care and oncology patients. Its product portfolio includes SUSTOL, CINVANTI, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

